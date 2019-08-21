News

U.S.

Variety Forgoes Emmy Party to Donate Funds to Planned Parenthood

By
Demonstrators hold placards during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, April 5, 2017. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/Reuters)

Variety magazine announced Wednesday that it will forgo its annual party for Emmy Awards nominees to make a donation to Planned Parenthood instead.

The magazine’s move comes after the nation’s largest abortion provider decided Monday to drop out of Title X, the federal family-planning program for low-income patients, in response to a Trump administration rule barring groups who provide abortions or abortion referrals from receiving program funds.

Planned Parenthood received as much as $60 million annually from the $286 million Title X program, which pays for birth control, STD testing, and cancer screenings for about 4 million low-income people.

Variety continues to advocate for women’s rights, including issues of healthcare and gender disparity in the entertainment industry, and we stand with Planned Parenthood and our longstanding partnership with Women In Film,” read a statement from Variety’s editor-in-chief Claudia Eller and Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, its group publisher and chief revenue officer.

The Trump administration rule, called “unethical” and a “gag rule” by abortion-rights advocates, requires “physical and financial separation” between abortion services and groups receiving funding.

Comments

“We are so grateful to Variety for its unwavering support of Planned Parenthood and commitment to sexual and reproductive health and rights,” said Caren Spruch, Planned Parenthood’s director of arts and entertainment engagement.

“We refuse to let the Trump administration bully us into withholding abortion information from our patients,” read a statement last week from Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood’s acting president.

Comments

Most Popular

Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More
U.S.

The Age of Miscalculation

By
On August 7, 1998, more than 200 people were killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. Americans learned three names most of them never had heard before: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden, and al-Qaeda. On August 20, 1998, President Bill Clinton ordered a ... Read More