News

World

Vatican Denies Pompeo Meeting with Pope amid Clash over China Policy

By
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Vatican’s top diplomat Pietro Parolin, at the Vatican, October 1, 2020. ( Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters)

The Vatican on Wednesday denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an opportunity to meet with Pope Francis, amid an ongoing clash between Pompeo and the Holy See over policy regarding China.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, told reporters that Pope Francis “clearly said that he does not receive political figures ahead of the elections.”

“That’s just crazy,” Pompeo said when asked if his visit to the Vatican was intended to motivate U.S. voters. “We’ve been working on human rights in China the entire time I’ve been part of this administration.”

Tension between Pompeo and the Vatican, however, has already been building for some time, the New York Times outlined on Wednesday.

For decades, China has attempted to control the Catholic church hierarchy within its borders, going so far as to appoint bishops who were subsequently excommunicated by the Vatican because they were not chosen by the Pope. The Vatican agreed to a provisional deal in 2018 in which Pope Francis recognized seven bishops appointed by Beijing, in an attempt to increase the church’s presence and legitimacy in China.

That deal was lambasted by critics, including Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former archbishop of Hong Kong, who said at the time that Chinese Catholics would be placed in a Communist-controlled “cage.”

The Vatican is currently attempting to renew the agreement with China’s government. However, the push has caused the Vatican to run afoul of the Trump administration, which is advocating a hard line against China in the wake of a trade war and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two years ago, the Holy See reached an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party, hoping to help China’s Catholics. Yet the CCP’s abuse of the faithful has only gotten worse,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter on September 19. “The Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal.”

Comments

Pompeo linked to an article he penned in the conservative Catholic magazine First Things, in which he urged the church not to engage with China’s government. The magazine has been critical of Pope Francis’s leadership, a fact that has not gone unnoticed in the Vatican.

“We know that the interpretation doesn’t only come from the text, but also from the context,” Cardinal Parolin commented, saying the article caused “surprise” in the Vatican. “The venue…already says something about the intention of those who wrote this article.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

The Debate Dumpster Fire

By
On the menu today: You know what we’re talking about today -- that Godforsaken festival of incoherent crosstalk that was allegedly a presidential debate. It Figures That a Dumpster Fire of a Year Like This Would Bring Us a ‘Debate’ Like This Last night, I thought the first presidential debate of the ... Read More
Elections

On Last Night’s Debate

By
The fact that I believe the debate was unwatchable last night does not mean I believe President Trump did not have some good moments. And the fact that I imagine it was a net-net win for Joe Biden does not mean he did not have some utterly awful moments. Yet the unwatchability of the debate -- the cringe factor ... Read More
Elections

On Last Night’s Debate

By
The fact that I believe the debate was unwatchable last night does not mean I believe President Trump did not have some good moments. And the fact that I imagine it was a net-net win for Joe Biden does not mean he did not have some utterly awful moments. Yet the unwatchability of the debate -- the cringe factor ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Trump Did Himself No Favors

By
The debate was a remarkable example of the fact that Donald Trump, the most self-serving man in America, doesn’t know how to do himself any favors. For the first ten or twelve minutes of the debate, he was walking away with it — Trumpy, sure, but in control and surprisingly reasonable-sounding. If he had ... Read More
Elections

Who Wins an Unwatchable Debate?

By
Over coffee this morning I read a fascinating interview with Martin Gurri, the former CIA analyst who first noticed the seismic impact of social media on world politics. The author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, Gurri studies the fracturing of discourse and the ... Read More
Elections

Who Wins an Unwatchable Debate?

By
Over coffee this morning I read a fascinating interview with Martin Gurri, the former CIA analyst who first noticed the seismic impact of social media on world politics. The author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, Gurri studies the fracturing of discourse and the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Let Them Fight!

By
We need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night’s contest, but because the mayhem wasn’t constructive enough. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Let Them Fight!

By
We need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night’s contest, but because the mayhem wasn’t constructive enough. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. ... Read More
Elections

A Lot of Things Are ‘Possible’

By
It’s possible that the overwhelming majority of the polls are wrong, and that Donald Trump is not trailing Joe Biden by about six points nationally, by about five or six points in Pennsylvania, by about five points in Michigan, by five points in Wisconsin, by about two points in Arizona. It’s possible Trump ... Read More
Elections

A Lot of Things Are ‘Possible’

By
It’s possible that the overwhelming majority of the polls are wrong, and that Donald Trump is not trailing Joe Biden by about six points nationally, by about five or six points in Pennsylvania, by about five points in Michigan, by five points in Wisconsin, by about two points in Arizona. It’s possible Trump ... Read More