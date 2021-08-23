Veterans Furious Their Afghan Allies Might Be Left Behind

Many veterans who served in Afghanistan are furious following the Biden administration’s decision to pull out of the country with seemingly with little forethought, leaving many they fought and bled with in extreme danger. Former Army Green Beret and Black Rifle Coffee CEO Evan Hafer is among them.

In an interview with National Review, Hafer voiced concern not only for the living — Afghan linguists who fought alongside him — but for the dead and maimed. He recited the number of American dead and referenced the uptick in veterans calling the VA’s suicide hotline since Kabul’s fall. But in the same …