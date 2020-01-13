News

World

Video Shows Iranian Police Shooting Protestors

By
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against the assassination of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of United Nation office in Tehran, Iran January 3, 2020. (WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters/Nazanin Tabatabaee)

A video of weekend protests in Iran shows a woman being carried away after being shot in the leg, while other protestors flee from tear gas, despite claims from Iranian police that they did not use live ammunition on protestors.

The video, reviewed by the Associated Press, shows a woman leaving a trail of blood as she is carried by fellow protestors. “Oh my God, she’s bleeding nonstop!” one person shouts. Another shouts: “Bandage it!”

But General Hossein Rahimi, Tehran’s police chief, later denied that police used live ammunition on the protests, which began after Iran admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger jet last week.

“Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” Iranian media quoted Rahimi as saying. “Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been agenda of the police forces of the capital.”

President Trump tweeted several times over the weekend in support of protestors, including urging the regime to “NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS.”

During nationwide protests over rising fuel prices in November, State Department official and Iran envoy Brian Hook said that the regime “could have murdered over a thousand Iranian citizens” and that two Iranian prisons had already met the criteria for “gross human rights violations” for jailing Iranians.

The regime’s crackdown included the Iranian Revolutionary Guards massacring up to one hundred people in a single incident.

Comments

The Monday clip also shows crowds running from Azadi Square after tear gas was fired into their midst. As people cough, one woman yells “they fired tear gas at people! Azadi Square. Death to the dictator!” in Farsi.

Rahimi did tell the Farsi news agency that police “shot tear gas in some areas.”

Comments

Most Popular

World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Beware the Boogeyman Alarm

By
It is a founding principle of Boogeyman alarmism that it be couched in vague terms. Only a novice at scaremongering would tell a little brother, “Give me your candy or the Boogeyman will come and sew your eyelids closed Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. Central Time.” Boogeyman leverage relies heavily on ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Beware the Boogeyman Alarm

By
It is a founding principle of Boogeyman alarmism that it be couched in vague terms. Only a novice at scaremongering would tell a little brother, “Give me your candy or the Boogeyman will come and sew your eyelids closed Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. Central Time.” Boogeyman leverage relies heavily on ... Read More