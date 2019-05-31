News

At Least Eleven Dead In Virginia Beach Shooting

Paramedics prepare a staging area following a shooting incident at the municipal center in Virginia Beach, Va., May 31, 2019. (WAVY-TV/NBC/via Reuters)

At least eleven people are dead after a lone gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd gathered at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, chief of police Jim Cervera announced Friday evening.

The suspect, who is believed to be a disgruntled longtime public employee, was killed in a shoot out with police just after 4p.m. One police officer was also shot but his life was saved by his bulletproof vest, Cervera said.

At least six victims have reportedly been transported to area hospitals and one victim has been taken to a level one trauma center.

FBI officials have confirmed they are aiding the Virginia state police and Virginia Beach police in their investigation.

Governor Ralph Northam said he has spoken to Cervera and mayor Bobby Dyer and his team continues to monitor the situation.

Virginia attorney general Justin Fairfax and Democratic senator Mark Warner also voiced their concern.

