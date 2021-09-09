Virginia Dems Run from ‘Defund the Police’ Records ahead of Election

While it is the surprisingly close gubernatorial race that has raised Republican hopes in Virginia and garnered national media attention, the fight for control of the Virginia General Assembly is an equally important — if less discussed — component of the 2021 election cycle in Old Dominion.

Among the most salient issues in races across the state will be crime and Democratic incumbents’ record of either supporting or demonizing law enforcement. The murder rate spiked to a 20-year high in Virginia in 2020, eclipsing six-per-100,000 residents for the first time since 1998 and notching a notable absolute increase from the previous …