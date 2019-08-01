News

Politics & Policy

Virginia Dems Take Donations from Northam’s PAC Months after Demanding His Resignation

By
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, accompanied by his wife Pamela Northam, announces he will not resign during a news conference in Richmond, Va., February 2, 2019. (Jay Paul/Reuters)

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus is accepting campaign donations from Governor Ralph Northam’s political action committee just six months after issuing a resounding call for his resignation following the emergence of a racist photo in his medical-school yearbook.

Northam’s PAC, The Way Ahead, donated $21,000 to the state House Democratic Caucus on July 31, according to a state campaign-finance database.

Comments

The acceptance of thousands of dollars in donations to help regain a legislative majority represents a sharp departure from the caucus’s universal condemnation of Northam in the wake of the February yearbook scandal.

“We are so deeply saddened by the news that has been revealed today. We are having trouble reconciling our experience with Governor Northam with what we see in this photo. The Governor Northam we know is a great friend and ally, who has served and dedicated himself to our Commonwealth and the nation,” the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement released hours after the yearbook photo surfaced online. “However, constituents’ trust in their elected officials is paramount. We regret to say that we are no longer confident in the Governor’s representation of Virginians. Though it brings us no joy to do so, we must call for Governor Northam’s resignation.”

The photo in question appeared on Northam’s 1984 Eastern Virginia University Medical School yearbook page. It depicted two men, one in blackface and another clad in a Ku Klux Klan robe. After initially issuing an apology, Northam held a press conference in which he denied appearing in the photo but admitted to donning blackface on another occasion while in college.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus joined the state Democratic caucus and national Democrats in demanding Northam’s resignation after meeting privately with him.

“We just finished meeting with the Governor. We fully appreciate all that he has contributed to our Commonwealth. But given what was revealed today, it is clear that he can no longer effectively serve as Governor. It is time for him to resign, so that Virginia can begin the process of healing,” the black caucus’s statement read.

State delegate Danica Roem, who represents Prince William County, immediately endorsed the Virginia Congressional Black Caucus’s call for Northam’s resignation.

“I stand in solidarity with the @VaBlackCaucus in calling for the resignation of the governor of Virginia. Who I know him to be today is not reflective of his racist past but the wound ripped open today by that racism has irreparably harmed our commonwealth and hurt our people,” Roem wrote on Twitter.

Roem, a transgender Democratic incumbent facing a challenge from Republican Kelly Sweeney McGinn, has received $139,404 in donations from the House Democratic caucus this cycle.

All of the state’s congressional representatives, the Democratic Governor’s Association, and the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus also called on Northam to resign.

Northam has struggled to raise money in the months after weathering the near-universal calls for his resignation. He raised just over $300,000 between April and June, well below the millions that his two most recent predecessors raised over the same months in previous years.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hands Off the Babylon Bee

By
I  used to love the website Snopes. It was one-stop shopping for fact-checking and debunking urban legends old and new. For years -- to take one example -- I had lamented the tragic death of Little Mikey of Life cereal fame. According to everyone in my school, he died when he mixed Pop Rocks candy with ... Read More
PC Culture

How to Tell If a Trump Supporter Is Racist

By
Every non-liberal leftist -- that is, nearly every Democrat running for president, New York Times and Washington Post columnist, CNN and MSNBC host, and your left-wing brother-in-law -- labels every Trump supporter and, of course, President Donald Trump, a “racist.” And they don’t stop there. Leftists ... Read More
Elections

The Meaning of the Marianne Williamson Moment

By
Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ... Read More
Elections

Biden Survives, So Biden Wins

By
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton Is Not a Civil-Rights Hero

By
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ... Read More
Books

The Impossible Elegance of George Will

By
George Will saved me from two unfortunate habits: overwriting and the Democratic party. I model that remark after my favorite of Will’s many witticisms: “Football combines the two worst things about America: It is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” Will is rightly praised for his erudition. The ... Read More