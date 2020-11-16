News

Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Announces Support for Legalizing Marijuana

By
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference at the Governori’s Mansion in Richmond, Va., February 2, 2019. (Jay Paul/Reuters)

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Monday announced his support for legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Virginia, suggesting the state could become the first in the south to do so.

“Legalizing marijuana will happen in Virginia,” Northam said in a news briefing in which he announced that he would propose legislation during next year’s legislative session, a process that could take up to two years.

The Democrat’s announcement comes after the release of a study that found Virginia could bring in $300 million in taxes from the sale of the marijuana.

Northam said he wants a responsible approach that promotes racial equity and preserves youth safety.

“We are going to move forward with the legalization of marijuana in Virginia. I support this, and I’m committed to doing it the right way,” Northam said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A New Agenda for the GOP

By
The Donald Trump who ran for president in 2016 was a populist. And, as president, Donald Trump used tariffs and slowed immigration, just as you’d expect a populist would. But when it came to tax policy, President Trump might as well have been George W. Bush. While Bush cut the top tax rate for the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A New Agenda for the GOP

By
The Donald Trump who ran for president in 2016 was a populist. And, as president, Donald Trump used tariffs and slowed immigration, just as you’d expect a populist would. But when it came to tax policy, President Trump might as well have been George W. Bush. While Bush cut the top tax rate for the highest ... Read More