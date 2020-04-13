News

Elections

Virginia Governor Signs Legislation Repealing Voter ID Law

By
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks to gun control activists at a rally by Moms Demand Action and other family members of shooting victims outside of the Virginia State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., July 9, 2019. (Michael A. McCoy/Reuters)

Virginia will no longer require voters to present a photo ID in order to cast a ballot, Governor Ralph Northam announced Sunday as he signed several pieces of voter access legislation.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder,” Northam, a Democrat, said Sunday in a statement. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I’m proud to sign these bills into law.”

“Voter ID laws disenfranchise individuals who may not have access to photo identification, and disproportionately impact low-income individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities,” the governor’s statement said.

The governor also signed legislation to make Election Day a state holiday, repealing and replacing Lee-Jackson Day, which honored Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Additionally, Virginia will implement automatic voter registration for people who access services at the DMV and expand polling station hours as well as early and absentee voting. Polling stations will be open until 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Voters will be able to vote up to 45 days before to an election without providing the state with an approved excuse.

Comments

Democrats in the legislature took aim at Republicans as they sent the bills to the governor’s desk, criticizing their colleagues across the aisle for making it harder for voters to cast a ballot.

“The first thing Republicans do when they take over state legislatures is they make it harder for people to vote. That’s how they held onto their majorities,” said Delegate Marcus Simon, who represents Fairfax. “As the first Southern state to flip a majority from Republican to Democrat in this era, I think it’s appropriate that the first thing we did is make voting easier.”

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More