Virginia School Leaders Accused of Setting the Ground for ‘Anti-Racist’ Indoctrination

A prominent journalist and author turned anti-indoctrination advocate is accusing leaders of the Fairfax County school district in Virginia of setting the ground for woke activists to begin pushing “anti-racist” ideology and critical race theory on students.

In an impassioned speech at Thursday’s school board meeting, Asra Nomani took issue with the district’s just-announced decision to change a policy that guides how controversial topics can be taught in schools. She called it “the one policy that parents have to defend their students from indoctrination and activism.”

“You have to just think for yourself, if you have to remove a policy like that, …