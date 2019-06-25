News

Poll: Voters Support Trump Decision to Call Off Iran Strike

President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2019.

65 percent of registered voters support President Trump’s decision to call off planned airstrikes on Iran last week, compared to just 14 percent who oppose the move, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

After Iran shot down an unmanned American military-surveillance drone over the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, further damaging the already-strained relationship between the two countries, President Trump ordered military strikes on Iranian targets including radar and missile batteries for Friday morning. Then, at the last minute, he abruptly canceled the order due to concerns about casualties.

About 42 percent said they opposed military involvement in Iran after the drone’s downing, compared to 36 percent who supported military action. Another 22 percent said they did not have a stance on the matter.

A majority of those who identified themselves as Republicans, 59 percent, said they support additional military action in Iran, compared to just 23 percent of Democrats. 76 percent of Republicans and 62 percent of Democrats supported the decision to call off the strikes.

