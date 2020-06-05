News

Economy & Business

W.H. Economics Adviser Stephen Moore: ‘We Don’t Need’ More Covid Relief Legislation after Positive Jobs Report

By
(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said Friday that the unexpectedly positive May jobs report makes approving a “phase four” coronavirus relief package unnecessary.

“It takes a lot of the wind out of the sails of any phase four. We don’t need it now,” Moore said.

“There’s no reason to have a major spending bill. The sense of urgent crisis is very greatly dissipated by the report,” he added.

The economy added 2.5 million jobs in May as states lifted lockdown and stay at home orders put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus and businesses reopened, according to numbers released Friday by the Labor Department. The jump marks the largest jobs increase in the country in over 80 years.

The jobless rate meanwhile sank to 13.3 percent, down from 14.7 percent in April.

Economists had projected another 8.33 million job losses and expected the unemployment rate to tick up to 19.5 percent, approaching Great Depression levels.

The stock market soared following the release of the jobs numbers, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 800 points by 11 a.m. on Friday.

The federal government has approved $1.25 trillion in aid for the economy since the pandemic began, causing some economists to warn that the apparent recovery may be the result of government stimulus funding set to run out in the coming months.

President Trump, who has predicted a speedy recovery since the beginning of the pandemic in March, when economic activity slowed to a crawl, hailed Friday’s jobs report as “outstanding” for the country.

Comments

The president added that the economy’s recovery would be a boon for race relations as the nation reels from protests and riots over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes, including after Floyd passed out.

“It’s the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian American, for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything,” Trump said. “Because our country is so strong. And that’s what my plan is. We’re going to have the strongest economy in the world.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Elections

Good Riddance, Valerie Plame

By
In a week full of bad news, the defeat of Valerie Plame in a New Mexico Democratic congressional primary is easily overlooked. Had Plame won, she would have had a good chance of winning the seat, as the 3rd District is pretty heavily Democratic-leaning, scoring a D+8 in the Cook Partisan Voting Index. In ... Read More
Elections

Good Riddance, Valerie Plame

By
In a week full of bad news, the defeat of Valerie Plame in a New Mexico Democratic congressional primary is easily overlooked. Had Plame won, she would have had a good chance of winning the seat, as the 3rd District is pretty heavily Democratic-leaning, scoring a D+8 in the Cook Partisan Voting Index. In ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
U.S.

This Is Why We Need Guns

By
‘Only the cops need guns” simply could not live forever alongside, “The cops are racist and will kill you.” And so, at long last, the two circles of the Venn Diagram have filed for an amicable divorce. In the end, the differences proved irreconcilable. At least, they proved irreconcilable without ... Read More
U.S.

This Is Why We Need Guns

By
‘Only the cops need guns” simply could not live forever alongside, “The cops are racist and will kill you.” And so, at long last, the two circles of the Venn Diagram have filed for an amicable divorce. In the end, the differences proved irreconcilable. At least, they proved irreconcilable without ... Read More