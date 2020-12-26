Wall Street Exec Loeffler Leans on Farm-Girl Roots to Pitch Populist Candidacy

She’s been a high-powered corporate executive, the co-owner of a professional sports team, and now is likely the wealthiest member of Congress. But Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler started her working life as a 10-year-old “walking beans” on her family’s Illinois farm.

When Loeffler was young, soybean farmers like her parents would hire young people in the summer to walk through the fields with hoes, hand-weeding acre upon acre.

Mechanization has since made walking beans a relic of the past, but back in the 1970s and 80s it was an important but grueling job that allowed farmers to cut back on chemical herbicides.

The …