News

Elections

Wall Street Execs Unite against ‘Irresponsible’ Elizabeth Warren

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a televised townhall on LGBTQ issues in Los Angeles, Calif., October 10, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Wall Street officials have united against the candidacy of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, largely out of opposition to the additional taxes she has vowed to levy on wealthy Americans and corporations.

“She would be just as unpredictable and unproductive as Trump if she were to become president, and who needs that,” Mitch Draizen, a former Obama fund-raiser and Wall Street businessman, told the New York Times. “She’s getting a little carried away and to me it’s irresponsible.”

Warren has announced plans for a “wealth tax” of two percent of net worth for households between $50 million and $1 billion, with a three percent tax overall on households worth over $1 billion. Warren’s “medicare for all” plan would place additional taxes on large corporations and financial transactions.

“I am a fan of Elizabeth Warren, but electing her may be a case of ‘be careful what you wish for,’” consultant and former hedge-fund analyst Jamie Lester commented. “I don’t think she realizes how fragile our economy and financial system are, and she will be driving a bulldozer through them.”

Donors from the finance industry have largely avoided contributing to Warren’s campaign. The senator announced in October that she would no longer hold big donor fundraisers or take donations upwards of $200 from executives at certain tech and finance companies.

“However we choose to fund our campaigns, I think Democratic voters should have a right to know how the possible future leaders of our party are spending their time and who their campaign is rewarding,” Warren said at the time.

Comments

Additionally, Warren has also vowed to break up big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the Senator an “existential” threat in discussions leaked at the beginning of October.

“If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge,” Zuckerberg said in the discussions.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Impeachment Is Unpredictable

By
Yes, it already seems like two eternities ago. But do you realize that, if we could turn back time just five weeks, no one would have heard of the “whistleblower”? Those of us who can find Ukraine on a map would be back to ignoring it — except to wonder when and why it stopped being the Ukraine. (It has to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Moral Mistakes Mandatory

By
The leading anti-immigration voice in our country belongs to my friend Mark Krikorian of the Mayflower Krikorians. Two of the most prominent voices associated with our dotty new blood-and-soil nationalism are linked to the surnames Buchanan and Ahmari. My colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls himself a ... Read More
Elections

The Reserve Army of the GOP

By
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More
U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More