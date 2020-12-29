Warnock’s Abortion Stance Draws Rebuke from Fellow Pastors: ‘What Do We Value?’

They come racked with guilt and overwhelmed with emotion – women, and sometimes men, struggling through what Flynn Johnson calls “the aftermath of abortion.”

As bishop of Atlanta’s Metro City Church, Johnson has seen firsthand the devastating impact of abortion, on the black community as a whole and on the individuals he meets who are trying to come to terms with decisions they’ve made to end their pregnancies.

“It’s horrendous stories of those who at the moment feel like they don’t want to accept the responsibility (of being a parent), and yet discover only later how devastating it is when the conscience …