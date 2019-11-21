News

Science & Tech

Warren Calls Secret Trump-Zuckerberg Dinner ‘Corruption, Plain and Simple’

By
Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren attends the SEIU’s Unions for All summit in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 4, 2019. (REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) denounced news that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had met with President Trump for a private dinner during his October visit to Washington, calling the move “corruption” on Twitter.

“This is how the government keeps working for giant corporations and the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren tweeted. “It’s no wonder that companies like Facebook have been allowed to consolidate economic and political power without any real accountability.”

Warren promised to not “cozy up to Facebook when I’m president,” the latest barb in an ongoing public war between her campaign and the technology giant. In March, Warren proposed a plan to bring “structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition.” Later, leaked audio revealed Zuckerberg calling Warren an “existential” threat to the company in July.

Last month, Warren responded to Zuckerberg’s decision to permit a wide range of political ads by saying that “Facebook is actively helping Trump spread lies and misinformation. Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once. They might do it again—and profit off of it.”

Comments

News broke Thursday that Zuckerberg met with Trump and Facebook board member Peter Thiel for a private dinner in the White House during his October visit to D.C.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Clock

By
Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry is incoherent. Given the impossibility of a senatorial conviction, the only strategy is to taint the president with the brand of impeachment and weaken him in the 2020 election. Yet Schiff seems to have no sense that the worm has already turned. Far from tormenting Trump and ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More