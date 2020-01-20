News

Elections

Warren Claims Trump Has Prioritized ‘Homophobia’, ‘Racism’ and Sexism in Nominating Judges

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that President Trump has nominated judges who stand for racist, sexist, homophobic, and anti-voter sentiments and urged voters to “look at their written records.”

“I think what’s at the heart of it is who you ask to be a judge,” Warren said at the “We the People 2020” forum in Des Moines, which featured the top 2020 Democrats. “And I’ll tell you what the answer has been for Donald Trump, cause I’ve seen these guys. Homophobic, that’s in. Racist, that’s in. Sexist, oh yeah, most definitely. And anti-voter. That’s been a big qualification. He has named one person after another.”

“And I don’t mean we have kind of a sense that that’s who those people are,” the Massachusetts senator added. “I mean look at their written records. Look at the activities they’ve already engaged in. Look at the fights they’ve been in and what side they’ve been on.”

Trump has nominated two Supreme Court justices who tend conservative, Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, and Neil Gorsuch, who filled the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Besides the nominations to the high court, which enjoyed a high profile in the media, Trump has also named at least four dozen judges to federal appeals courts, nearly as many in his three years in office as the 55 judges former president Barack Obama appointed in his eight years as commander-in-chief. Over a quarter of judges on those courts are now Trump appointees.

Critics of Trump’s agenda worry that the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court will overturn landmark cases that do not line up with the administration’s policies, including Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Warren, fellow Democratic 2020 contender Bernie Sanders, and former presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand had voted against more Trump nominees than any other senator as of last year.

