News

Politics & Policy

Warren Introduces Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Bill

By
Elizabeth Warren speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, January 19, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday introduced a bill that would extend a nationwide eviction moratorium as the current eviction protections in response to the coronavirus pandemic near expiration.

“Renters who have lost their job or had their income reduced shouldn’t have to fear losing their homes in the middle of a pandemic,” Warren said in a statement announcing the bill. “Housing is a human right and an absolute necessity to keep families safe during this crisis, and Congress must step in now to help keep people in their homes.”

The Massachusetts Democrat’s bill, the Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act, would extend eviction protections until March 27 of next year and would apply to nearly all renters and landlords. The measure would also prohibit fees, fines, and extra charges due to non-payment of rent and require landlords to give tenants a 30-day eviction notice after the moratorium expires.

The bill extends and expands the current 120-day eviction moratorium that was included in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, a massive spending package intended to buoy the flagging economy amid the pandemic. Those eviction protections are set to expire on July 25 and applied to only renters in federally assisted housing.

An even larger $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, the HEROES Act, which passed the House but has stalled in the Senate, includes an eviction moratorium similar to the one in Warren’s bill.

Warren is introducing the legislation in tandem with Representatives Jesús García, an Illinois Democrat, and Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, who are introducing a similar measure in the House.

Comments

“My district consists principally of immigrant and working class communities, and more than half of my constituents are renters,” Garcia told Vox. “As our country faces historic levels of unemployment and with another first of the month around the corner, people in my district are hurting — the last thing they should worry about is having a roof over their head.”

Warren’s bill comes as low-income renters in many states struggle to pay rent on time after months of layoffs and reduced income due to business closures during the lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
U.S.

The Curse of Identity Politics

By
Yesterday morning, President Trump circulated a video showing a pitched battle at The Villages: a verbal battle between pro-Trumpers and anti-Trumpers. The Villages is a retirement community in Florida, billed as the state’s “Friendliest Hometown.” You would not want to cite that video in support of that ... Read More
U.S.

The Curse of Identity Politics

By
Yesterday morning, President Trump circulated a video showing a pitched battle at The Villages: a verbal battle between pro-Trumpers and anti-Trumpers. The Villages is a retirement community in Florida, billed as the state’s “Friendliest Hometown.” You would not want to cite that video in support of that ... Read More
U.S.

Why Is Andrew Cuomo Bragging?

By
Andrew Cuomo is spiking the football, dunking the basketball, and dashing around the soccer field taking off his shirt. He’s spraying champagne all over Albany. He’s Muhammad Ali standing over the crumpled form of Sonny Liston in 1965: Boom, take that, coronavirus. Woo-hoo! Victory! Only 31,000 deaths. New ... Read More
U.S.

Why Is Andrew Cuomo Bragging?

By
Andrew Cuomo is spiking the football, dunking the basketball, and dashing around the soccer field taking off his shirt. He’s spraying champagne all over Albany. He’s Muhammad Ali standing over the crumpled form of Sonny Liston in 1965: Boom, take that, coronavirus. Woo-hoo! Victory! Only 31,000 deaths. New ... Read More
Education

Deconstruction Goes Mainstream

By
A recent Wall Street Journal editorial drew attention to the source of the moral denunciation that now dominates journalism: namely, “dogmas that began in the universities.” These dogmas go by various names (among others, “postmodernism,” “multiculturalism”), but I will gather them under the term ... Read More
Education

Deconstruction Goes Mainstream

By
A recent Wall Street Journal editorial drew attention to the source of the moral denunciation that now dominates journalism: namely, “dogmas that began in the universities.” These dogmas go by various names (among others, “postmodernism,” “multiculturalism”), but I will gather them under the term ... Read More
U.S.

We Can’t Let the Outrage Mob Win

By
‘Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.” I’ve been thinking a ... Read More
U.S.

We Can’t Let the Outrage Mob Win

By
‘Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.” I’ve been thinking a ... Read More