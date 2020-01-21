News

White House

Warren Proposes New DOJ Task Force Dedicated to Retroactively Investigating Trump Admin ‘Violations’

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the spin room after the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Los Angeles, Calif., December 19, 2019. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) unveiled a new campaign plan Tuesday that calls for the creation of a Justice Department task force to investigate and prosecute corruption and immigration “violations” committed by the Trump administration.

In her “Restoring Integrity and Competence to Government after Trump” plan, Warren states that “Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in history,” and that she will attempt to lessen his influence by “wiping the slate clean” of his appointments.

“If we are to move forward to restore public confidence in government and deter future wrongdoing, we cannot simply sweep this corruption under the rug in a new administration,” Warren explains.

The Massachusetts senator says she will move to establish a task force to probe whether Trump officials broke any “federal bribery laws, insider trading laws, and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws” during their time in office.

Warren also proposed a DOJ task force to investigate possible violations of law committed in the course of enacting the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

“I have also committed to establishing a task force to investigate accusations of serious violations by immigration officials during the Trump era,” she explains. Warren added that she would only appoint a Secretary of Homeland Security — who oversees immigration policy —  that is “committed to undoing the damage caused by the Trump administration and who believes that immigration makes our country stronger, not weaker.”

In November, Warren accused Trump of “corruption” after news broke that he had met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a private dinner at the White House. The senator has been in a longstanding battle with Zuckerberg over Facebook’s policies on political speech.

“Facebook is actively helping Trump spread lies and misinformation. Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once. They might do it again—and profit off of it,” she said in October.

White House

White House

Media

Media

NR PLUS Culture

NR PLUS Culture

Elections

Elections

Elections

Elections

