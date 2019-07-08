News

Warren Pulls in over $19 Million in Second Quarter

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a town-hall event in Peterborough, N.H., July 8, 2019. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign raised more than $19 million during the second quarter of this year, the third-most of any contender for the Democratic nomination over that span.

From April 1 through June 30, approximately 384,000 individual donors made over 683,000 contributions to Warren’s campaign, with the average donation size hovering around $28, campaign officials announced Monday. Less than $100,000 of the $19 million+ haul is earmarked for the general election should the Massachusetts progressive make it to that point.

“To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That’s big,” the senator said in an email to supporters. “You sent a message that Elizabeth’s vision for the future is worth fighting for. And you showed the rich and powerful that change is coming – sooner than they think.”

Of the Democratic candidates who have announced their second-quarter gains, Warren trailed only South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign said he raised $24.8 million, and former vice president Joe Biden, who pulled in $21.5 million. She beat Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised $18 million in the second quarter, as well as Senator Kamala Harris, who has risen in the polls lately but managed to garner only $12 million from donors in the last three months.

Warren, a longtime advocate of aggressively regulating Wall Street, has eschewed PAC money and refused to hold fundraisers with wealthy donors. She raised only $6 million in the first quarter.

