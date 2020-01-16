News

Elections

Warren to Sanders Post-Debate: ‘I Think You Called Me a Liar on National TV’

By
From left: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primar debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

CNN released a hot-mic recording Wednesday of a post-debate exchange between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, in which Warren accuses her opponent of calling her “a liar on national TV.”

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders responds, to which Warren replies, “Anytime.”

“You called me a liar,” Sanders continued. “You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

The day before Tuesday’s Democratic debate, Warren released a statement describing a private conversation she had with Sanders in 2018, in which the two allegedly discussed the chances of a female Democratic candidate defeating Donald Trump in 2020.

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren said. Sanders denied the characterization of the conversation, claiming it was “ludicrous” to think he did not believe a woman could win, an assessment with which fellow presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard later agreed.

“We had a nice one-on-one conversation and I informed him that I would be running for President. In that meeting, he showed me the greatest respect and encouragement, just as he always has,” Gabbard tweeted.

During the debate, Sanders was asked by CNN moderator Abby Phillip to unequivocally deny Warren’s allegation, before Phillip turned to Warren.

“Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” Phillip asked Warren.

Comments

Bernie’s campaign announced Wednesday that, following Warren’s accusation and the debate, the campaign raised nearly $4 million from over 200,000 contributions, including more than 25,000 new donors.

“If that’s not momentum, then I don’t know what momentum is,” Sanders said in a video announcing the numbers.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Jussie Smollett’s Google Headache

By
If Jussie Smollett had last year pleaded guilty to some minor charge, done 90 days of community service, and paid a substantial fine to reimburse the $130,000 worth of overtime costs rolled up by Chicago police detectives investigating his ludicrous assault claims, he might today be in full rebound mode. Picture ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Media

Our Stupid Times, Etc.

By
I don’t think most people who read the news are too stupid to understand the news. I think they are too dishonest. I am frankly embarrassed that we’ve found it necessary to append a note to Zachary Evans’s report on anti-Semitism to emphasize that quoting a person to illuminate his sentiments does not ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More