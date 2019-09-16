News

Warren Unveils Plan to Crack Down on Lobbyists ahead of NYC Speech


Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Monday released her plan to combat Washington corruption, which has become a signature issue for her.

The plan would place a federal ban on all fundraising activities conducted by lobbyists and expand the definition of a lobbyist to refer to “all individuals paid to influence government.” It would also prohibit senior executive-branch officials and members of Congress from serving on corporate boards. It supplements the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, which Warren introduced in August 2018 and plans to reintroduce in the coming months, according to her campaign.

“The goal of these measures is straightforward: To take power away from the wealthy and the well-connected in Washington and put it back where it belongs — in the hands of the people,” Warren wrote in a Medium post detailing the plan. “And I’m just getting started.”

The release of the plan came just hours before she was scheduled to speak Monday evening at an event in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park that is expected to attract thousands of supporters and other attendees.

Warren has been one of the loudest voices against corruption throughout her political career, and her campaign has promised to “close and padlock the revolving door between government and industry.”



