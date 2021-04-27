Washington Post Correction Calls into Question Ma’Khia Bryant 911 Narrative

Family members of Ma’Khia Bryant, the Ohio teenager shot by a Columbus police officer last week, initially claimed that Bryant placed the 911 call that resulted in her death. Their claims were reported in several local and national outlets, but no evidence has emerged to substantiate the charge that Bryant placed the call — and one widely read report that relied on the family members’ account has been corrected.

Bryant’s mother and aunt initially told local news outlets that Bryant, who was later shot and killed while trying to stab someone, called police after getting into an altercation at the foster …