Washington Post Endorses ‘Exceptionally Well-Qualified’ Joe Biden for President

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters after delivering a speech in Wilmington, Del., September 27, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

The Washington Post on Monday officially endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president, calling the former vice president “exceptionally well-qualified” to lead the country through the challenges ahead as chief executive.

The Post editorial board emphasized Biden’s “character and experience,” contrasting them with the “narcissism” of President Trump, who the paper called the “worst president of modern times.”

“Here is where Mr. Trump has done the most damage — and where Mr. Biden is almost uniquely positioned for the moment. He would restore decency, honor and competence to America’s government,” the editorial board wrote in an opinion article endorsing Biden.

The article offered several scathing criticisms of Trump, knocking his competence as well as his integrity over his first term in office.

Trump has “few accomplishments in his first term and no agenda for his second,” the paper argued, and the president has set a “negative example” that Biden would counter with “decency, empathy and respect for other human beings.”

However, the Post acknowledged that “those qualities are not sufficient” because the job of president also requires “toughness, governing experience and good judgment.”

The paper contends that Biden does indeed “have what it takes,” evidenced by the former vice president taking on an array of “rising stars” in the race for the Democratic nomination.

His defeat of Democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont “showed that the party hadn’t moved as far left as some were saying,” said the Post, and he selected the running mate that “almost everyone agreed was the most qualified” in Senator Kamala Harris of California.

“Biden’s competence and honor are more important in this cycle than any particular stand on any particular issue,” the Post stated, but added that his “well of experience” is not lacking either.

Biden would “better position the United States as a capitalist competitor to China,” the editorial board wrote. “He would rejoin the Paris accord on climate change and seek to revive the nuclear deal with Iran. He would reverse Mr. Trump’s senseless withdrawal from the World Health Organization, and commit the United States to multilateral efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

With the November general election around the corner, the country continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 7.1 million people in the U.S. and caused more than 200,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, unrest in metropolitan areas across the country over racial justice presents another challenging issue for both presidential candidates during the campaign season.

Trump has slammed the Washington Post as “fake news” and has expressed his desire for federal agencies to cancel subscriptions to the Post as well as the New York Times.

