Washington State High School Seniors Rally Hundreds of Students to Protest Mask Mandates: ‘We’re Not Backing Down’

The mask wars have been heating up in school districts across the country in recent weeks, notably in purple Virginia, where Governor Youngkin’s administration has been battling defiant school districts over his recent executive order making masks optional. Even in reliable blue bulwarks such as Washington state, some students are saying “enough” to masking requirements and are organizing peaceful protests to pressure legislators to end the Covid-19 restrictions.

This week, a video featuring an outspoken student mobilizing peers to demonstrate against the state’s school mask mandate went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #WashougalHSWalkout. The students who organized the Wednesday protest told …