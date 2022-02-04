News

NR PLUS Education

Washington State High School Seniors Rally Hundreds of Students to Protest Mask Mandates: ‘We’re Not Backing Down’

By
Cade Costales mobilizes students to protest Washington state K-12 mask mandate. (via Twitter@XJCasper)

The mask wars have been heating up in school districts across the country in recent weeks, notably in purple Virginia, where Governor Youngkin’s administration has been battling defiant school districts over his recent executive order making masks optional. Even in reliable blue bulwarks such as Washington state, some students are saying “enough” to masking requirements and are organizing peaceful protests to pressure legislators to end the Covid-19 restrictions.

This week, a video featuring an outspoken student mobilizing peers to demonstrate against the state’s school mask mandate went viral on Twitter with the hashtag #WashougalHSWalkout. The students who organized the Wednesday protest told

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest