WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Reacts to Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to the verdict during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., November 19, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/Pool via Reuters)

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who traveled to Kenosha, Wis., and shot three people amidst riots in August 2020, was found not guilty of all the charges leveled against him on Friday afternoon.

Among the charges Rittenhouse was cleared of — on self-defense grounds — was first-degree homicide. Two of the three people shot by the then 17-year-old died.

Rittenhouse reacted emotionally to the news. During his trial, Rittenhouse was criticized by progressive commentators for crying on the stand while recounting the events of last August.

Kyle Rittenhouse's reaction to the not guilty verdict: pic.twitter.com/1sW2QPPFPb — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2021

