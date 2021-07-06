Welcome to George Floyd Square, a Sacred Space Marked by Murder and Mayhem

Minneapolis – Some mornings, Ivy Alexander will get in her car and just drive through the East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue intersection. Not because she needs to, but to make sure she can.

For most of the last year, activists have closed this South Minneapolis intersection to traffic, blocking the roads with concrete barriers and junk, and declaring it an autonomous zone, “The Free State of George Floyd.” In the wake of Floyd’s death last year under police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, activists have been holding this neighborhood hostage, declaring they won’t return the streets until state and city leaders …