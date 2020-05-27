‘We’re In The Middle of a Pandemic’: GOP Rep. Urges Trump to Stop Tweeting about Scarborough Conspiracy Theory

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 8, 2019. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Republican Representative Liz Cheney on Wednesday said President Trump should stop his attacks on MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough, breaking with other Republicans who appeared reluctant to criticize Trump over his tweets.

“I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation. And it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died,” Cheney told reporters after a press briefing outside the Capitol.

Over Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump launched a series of missives on Twitter at the “Morning Joe” host in an attempt to revive a conspiracy theory about the 2001 death of a female aide who worked for Scarborough when he was a Republican congressman from Florida. No evidence has pointed to Scarborough’s involvement in the death of the then 28-year-old staffer, and her widower has pleaded with Twitter to no avail to take down Trump’s tweets about his late wife.

“Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!” Trump wrote Wednesday morning.

“When will they open a cold case on the psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida,” the president mused in a May 12 tweet. “Did he get away with murder?”

Cheney, who as House GOP Conference Chair ranks third in House Republican leadership, was asked whether she knows Scarborough personally.

“The president should stop tweeting about it,” the Wyoming Republican responded.

Moments earlier, GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy punted when he was asked about the president’s tweets.

“I did not serve with Scarborough,” McCarthy told reporters at the press briefing. “I don’t know anything about the case itself.”

Another Republican congressman, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, said the president’s suggestions about Scarborough are a “completely unfounded conspiracy” and called on Trump to “Just stop. Stop spreading it, stop creating paranoia. It will destroy us.”

