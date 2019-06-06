At Least One Cadet Killed, 20 Injured after Military Vehicle Overturns at West Point

The Cadet Corp march during a ceremony to honor former U.S. President George W. Bush at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

At least one cadet was killed and 20 others injured after an armored vehicle overturned during a training exercise at the West Point Military Academy on Thursday.

20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were driving in a light-medium tactical vehicle near the Camp Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle flipped over, a local NBC affiliate reported.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

At least five cadets were trapped under the vehicle, according to CBS News, and all the injured have been taken to local hospitals.

Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed his condolences in a statement and said the incident was all the more tragic for occurring on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning. These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms,” Cuomo said. “This incident is made all the more heart wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country.”

President Trump also voiced his concern for the cadets on Twitter.

So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our GREAT West Point Cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God Bless them ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

The cause of the accident remains unclear.