News

Politics & Policy

Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump Involves Ukraine and a Promise to Foreign Leader

By
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., August 21, 2019. (Tasos Katopodis/Reuters)

A whistleblower complaint against President Trump, the existence of which was revealed last week, involves the Ukraine and a commitment Trump made to a foreign leader via phone, according to several reports.

The specific allegations in the complaint remain unknown. However, the handling of the complaint has caused considerable controversy as Acting Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire stopped intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson from revealing the details of the complaint to the House Intelligence Committee.

The committee chairman, Representative Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), charged that Maguire acted contrary to what is generally required by law.

Both the New York Times and Washington Post pointed out that two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed, Trump spoke on the phone with newly-elected Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodomyr Zelentsky. Trump told Zelentsky that the latter could improve its relationship with the U.S. by tackling corruption more vigorously, according to a Ukrainian government summary of the call.

Around the same time, Trump associates including lawyer Rudy Giuliani were pushing Ukraine to investigate some of Trump’s political opponents, including Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani maintains he was investigating possible conflicts of interest involving the elder Biden’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine and Hunter’s connections with a gas company based in the country.

The House Intelligence Committee tried Wednesday to obtain more information regarding the whistleblower complaint, meeting with Atkinson in a closed-door session. However, Atkinson remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the complaint.

Committee head Schiff came out of the meeting threatening to possibly sue in court to have the complaint revealed.

Schiff asserted to reporters that someone is “trying to manipulate the system to keep information about an urgent matter from the Congress … There certainly are a lot of indications that it was someone at a higher pay grade than the director of national intelligence.”

Update 3:45 p.m.: President Trump urged Ukrainian PM Zelentsky to investigate Hunter Biden eight times during the phone call between the two heads of state in July, according to an official familiar with the call’s contents cited in the Wall Street Journal

Comments

However, according to that same official, Trump did not discuss any quid-pro-quo in exchange for starting an investigation.

The new revelations come amid intense speculation into the contents of the whistleblower complaint against Trump, which alleges Trump made commitments to an unspecified foreign leader.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More