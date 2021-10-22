Whistleblower Moves to Halt EPA Committee Work, Claims Members Conflicted by Reliance on Government Grants

A former member of an advisory panel at the Environmental Protection Agency has filed a petition to halt the work of a committee that could approve stricter air-pollution standards, pending the conclusion of a lawsuit against the agency.

Stanley Young, a statistician and former member of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) from 2018 until March of this year, filed the suit on October 7, months after EPA administrator Michael Regan fired 47 members of the SAB and all seven members of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). Regan sought to reverse a Trump-administration policy preventing academics who received research grants from …