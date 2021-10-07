Whistleblower Sues EPA for Padding Advisory Panels with Scientists Reliant on Federal Funding

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is facing a lawsuit from a former advisory member who is accusing the Biden administration of violating federal law by purging industry representatives from two key advisory panels and unlawfully filling the spots with scientists who are financially tied to the administration through multi-million dollar research grants from the EPA.

Stanley Young, who served on the Science Advisory Board (SAB) during the Trump administration, has filed a suit months after EPA Administrator Michael Regan removed more than 40 members from the SAB and seven members from the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) in March. At …