White House Concedes U.S. Will Miss Biden’s July 4 Vaccination Goal

President Joe Biden speaks in the White House in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The White House conceded Tuesday that the United States will miss President Biden’s original goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults with at least one shot by July 4.

The administration will replace the original timeline with a new goal to inoculate 70 percent of adults age 27 and up with at least one dose through the July 4 holiday weekend, the Washington Post first reported.

The White House confirmed Tuesday what has been apparent for weeks as vaccine supply has outpaced demand and the vaccination rate has stagnated.

Despite ramping up funding for media and public relations campaigns to combat vaccine hesitancy and government distrust, a significant portion of the population remains unwilling to receive the injection. Many states, such as West Virginia, launched lottery programs to incentivize those who have abstained so far to get the shot.

