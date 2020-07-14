News

White House

White House Considering Rollback of Visa Restrictions on Foreign Students: Report

By
Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The White House is considering rolling back some visa restrictions on foreign students whose colleges have moved to online instruction because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that foreign students on F1 visas would be required to leave the country if all their classes have been moved online. Foreign students would be able to remain in the U.S. if they attended or transferred to a college where they could complete at least one in-person class.

If a university…[doesn’t] reopen this semester, there isn’t a reason for a person holding a student visa to be present in the country,” DHS acting deputy director Ken Cuccinelli told CNN. Cuccinelli added that the policy could “encourage schools to reopen.”

Officials in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security are now discussing easing the visa restrictions following intense criticism, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. One option would be applying the new rules only to newly-enrolled students, and allow students already in the U.S. to continue their studies even if their courses have moved online.

Comments

Last week’s announcement led Harvard University, which had already committed to online learning for the coming school year, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to sue ICE. A group of 17 U.S. states followed with their own suit. There are roughly one million foreign students currently in the U.S., and many universities rely on these students for their business model.

Universities and grade schools are struggling to reopen campuses because of the pandemic. Even with classes moving online, some universities including Harvard have not reduced tuition.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
Science & Tech

Evaluating Fauci’s Record

By
The White House is getting a lot of heat by pointing out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease official, has a spottier record on predicting the course of pandemics than the media would have you believe. “White House officials now want to rein in Fauci by cherry-picking instances in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Evaluating Fauci’s Record

By
The White House is getting a lot of heat by pointing out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease official, has a spottier record on predicting the course of pandemics than the media would have you believe. “White House officials now want to rein in Fauci by cherry-picking instances in ... Read More
Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More
Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More