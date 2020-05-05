News

White House

White House Considering Winding Down Coronavirus Task Force in Coming Weeks: Report

By
President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force briefing with reporters at the White House, March 16, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Trump administration is considering dissolving the White House coronavirus task force within several weeks, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Olivia Troye, a senior adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, has told officials on the task force to expect the group to complete its activities in the coming weeks.

“We’re having conversations about that,” Pence told reporters on Tuesday.

A Trump administration official told the Times that much of the country would then move towards Phase 1 of the president’s guidelines to reopen the economy, focusing more on developing a coronavirus vaccine and mass testing, as well as therapeutics.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday denied reports that the task force would be dismantled.

“That’s not true, I’ve been in every task force meeting, and that’s not what they are doing,” Fauci told CBS.

The task force, led by Pence, has been at the forefront of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, presenting daily briefings on the pandemic from the White House. A task force briefing scheduled for Saturday was canceled, and the group did not convene at all on Monday.

Comments

President Trump frequently used the task force briefings to provide extended question-and-answer sessions to the press. However, last week several of Trump’s advisers presented him with internal campaign polls showing rival Joe Biden with solid leads in swing states, in an effort to convince the president to reduce his presence at the briefings.

The president’s average approval ratings have slipped to 43 percent as of Tuesday from a high of 47 percent in mid-March, according to RealClearPolitics.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More