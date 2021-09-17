White House Peddles False Claim about Low Vaccination Rates in Florida, Texas

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is using a misleading argument about COVID-19 vaccination rates in Florida and Texas to justify the Biden administration’s decision to curb the supply of monoclonal antibodies — an effective treatment option for COVID-19 — being distributed to these states.

The federal government has only recently decided to take over the distribution of the antibody treatments, which Florida governor Ron DeSantis was an early proponent of. Abruptly, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday that it would be cutting the supply provided to Florida. The administration “did not provide any indication …