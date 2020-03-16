News

U.S.

White House Pushes Back on Reports of National Curfew

By
Stage in Las Vegas prior to CNN’s Democratic candidate debate, October 2015. (Reuters photo: Mike Blake)

The White House on Monday pushed back on reports that the administration is considering imposing a national curfew.

“This is not true!” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere wrote in response to a CNN report claiming that the administration was engaged in active discussions about encouraging a curfew across the country, meaning non-essential businesses would have to close by a designated time every evening.

“This is not correct,” Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about the same report.

“That’s not even in the realm of things we’re asking governors for,” Miller said. “There are a lot of rumors. I promise you, I’m sitting in every single meeting … so I can give you guys a yes or no.”

“Rumors of a national lockdown or national quarantine recently shared via text message are FAKE,” read a tweet from the official White House Twitter account.

The White House’s statements come as some state and local governments take drastic steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by ordering many public places shuttered until further notice. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Monday agreed on a “common set of rules” for the tri-state area: banning gatherings of more than 50 people and ordering bars and restaurants closed except for take-out orders. Public schools in all three states will also be closed.

On Sunday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, went further and called for a statewide curfew, encouraging New Jersey’s 9 million residents not to leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“I saw too many videos last night of packed bars, people passing bottles drinking from the same bottle, literally globbed on top of each other,” Murphy said. “In short of shutting the entire state down, clipping establishments by a number of hours each night in particular we believe will have a meaningful, positive outcome in terms of social distancing.”

Comments

Curfews have already been implemented in New Jersey’s Hoboken and Puerto Rico.

As of Monday, the U.S. had 3,600 cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, a respiratory illness that originated in China, and 61 people have died.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More