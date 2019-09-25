News

White House

White House to Release Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint, IG Memo

By
President Donald Trump listens to reporters in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

The White House is planning to release the whistleblower complaint and Inspector General report at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry by the end of this week, according to a senior administration official cited by Politico.

President Trump agreed to release the documents to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on Tuesday evening, but the timing of the release is still subject to change.

Acting Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire, who oversees the U.S. intelligence community, initially refused to provide the details of the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that he has not yet received word from the administration regarding the release of the complaint.

The complaint centers on alleged commitments Trump made to a foreign leader. While the specific details lodged in the complaint are still unknown, it has emerged that in July Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine before urging the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelentsky, to look into corruption allegations against Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, who had business holdings in the country.



Democrats have accused Trump of knowingly using the aid package as leverage to pressure Zelentsky into investigating Biden and have begun an impeachment inquiry into the matter.

In addition to the whistleblower complaint and IG report, Trump vowed to release the transcript of his conversation with Zelensky. Trump wrote of the conversation on Twitter, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”



