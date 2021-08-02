White House Turns on Media’s ‘Completely Irresponsible’ COVID Fearmongering

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we dive into tensions between the Biden administration and the mainstream media over COVID-19 stories, the D.C. mayor’s maskless birthday soiree, and more media misses.

Mainstream Media Flubs COVID-19 Reporting (Again)

The mainstream media has dropped the ball time and time again in its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic (see: the lab-leak theory, New York governor Cuomo’s COVID failures, criticisms of Florida governor DeSantis’s COVID response). However, this week, it picked up a new critic: the Biden administration.

Last week, Ben Wakana, the White House deputy director …