News

White House

White House Urges Senate Republicans to Include Stimulus Checks in COVID Relief Bill

By
The Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2020 (Erin Scott/Reuters)

The White House is pushing Senate Republicans to include $600 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief legislation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

President Trump has expressed support for direct payments of as much as $2,000, one person with knowledge of the matter told the Post.

The current relief proposal under consideration by Congress would cost $908 billion and does not include stimulus checks. However, Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) have pushed for direct payments as part of any new relief package.

Hawley spoke with the president regarding the issue on Saturday.

“I said, ‘I think it’s vital that any relief include direct payments, and I’m not gonna vote for it if it doesn’t.’ And I also urged him to veto any bill that did not have direct payments in it,” Hawley told Politico.

Negotiations over a new round of coronavirus relief have been stalled since the summer, with House Democrats advocating aid to state and local governments and Senate Republicans backing liability protections for businesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) suggested on Tuesday that the parties pass a bill only on the issues they agree upon before the Biden administration comes into office.

“What’s the way forward? We know the new administration is going to be asking for another package,” McConnell said. “What I recommend is we set aside liability and set aside state and local and pass those things that we can agree on knowing full well we’ll be back at this after the first of the year.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front

By
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front

By
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Capital Matters

Nudge, Nudge, Say No More (Meat)

By
The Daily Telegraph: The [British] Government has established an environmental ‘nudge unit’ to work out how to persuade people into green behaviours such as driving less and cutting down on meat. The team was set up in April this year because of a recognition that the next phase of decarbonising will ... Read More
Capital Matters

Nudge, Nudge, Say No More (Meat)

By
The Daily Telegraph: The [British] Government has established an environmental ‘nudge unit’ to work out how to persuade people into green behaviours such as driving less and cutting down on meat. The team was set up in April this year because of a recognition that the next phase of decarbonising will ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More