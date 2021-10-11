White House Used Child Actors for NASA Video Featuring Kamala Harris

A scene from “Get Curious with Vice President Harris.” (NASA/YouTube)

A YouTube Originals special featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, aiming to encourage children to become interested in space, featured child actors.

The special, titled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” follows Harris and five children ages 12-14 as they complete a scavenger hunt, with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough delivering clues from orbit on the International Space Station. The special was produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, a Toronto-based production company.

One of the child actors, Trevor Bernardino, told KSBW Action News 8 that he completed a screening process in which he submitted a monologue of himself discussing something he is passionate about, as well as three questions he would like to ask a world leader. Bernardino then spoke with the director of the production to test his interviewing skills.

“Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like ‘Hey Trevor you booked it,'” Bernardino said.

The other children featured in the special are also actors, the Washington Examiner reported. One of those actors also interviewed former first lady Michelle Obama in March of this year.

Harris was widely mocked on social media over her performance in the special.

“You guys are gonna see, you’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!” Harris says at one point.

