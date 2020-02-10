News

Immigration

White House Will Request Less Border-Wall Funding This Year

By
People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, October 26, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

The White House will request only $2 billion for border-wall construction in next fiscal year’s budget, with officials saying the administration has close to enough funding to start focusing on building new sections of wall.

Last year, the administration requested $5 billion for the wall, a priority for President Trump since the earliest days of his 2016 campaign, sparking a stand-off with Democrats in Congress, who refused to approve more than $1.375 for wall construction. That budget was finally signed after a record 35-day partial government shutdown beginning just before Christmas, 2018.

Afterwards, Trump declared the situation at the border a national emergency in February of last year, and the administration rerouted $3.6 billion from military construction projects to border wall construction.

Now, the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security will together put $8.4 billion toward wall construction, officials said. In all, the White House has collected $18 billion for the wall, which officials estimate will cover its goal of building approximately 1,000 miles of border wall, including 450 miles of new wall, by the end of 2020.

The administration has “now shifted from securing funds to being able to build more wall,” a senior White House official told The Daily Caller.

However, the White House upped its funding requests for several agencies who handle border operations, asking close to $10 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and $15.6 billion for Customs and Border Patrol.

Comments

While the Democratic majority in the House will likely reject the White House’s request for $2 billion to go toward wall construction, the number is closer to the $1.375 billion Congress approved last for fiscal year 2020.

The new proposed budget is expected to be released Monday.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Elections

Creepy Pete

By
It has to be said: There is something plain amazing about Pete Buttigieg’s run for the presidency. His last election was for mayor of a very small city. No offense to South Bend, Ind., but being the nation's 308th largest city is not something to brag about. In his last election before the Iowa caucus Buttigieg ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
Culture

The Era of Limbaugh

By
Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke to Rush Limbaugh last fall at a gala dinner for the National Review Institute. The radio host was there to receive the William F. Buckley Jr. award. “He actually gave me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever had,” Limbaugh told his audience the next day. “He listed ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Many Democrats and their allies in the press were calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump long before the infamous call with the president of Ukraine had even happened. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines developed elaborate rationales for why the president should be impeached. Most of these, ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and Amnesia

By
‘If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.” So went President Trump’s morning-after remarks, following the GOP-controlled Senate’s acquittal vote, the denouement of the Democrat-controlled House’s approval of two thin-gruel articles of impeachment. To ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More
Elections

Could Bloomberg Win the Democratic Nomination?

By
Could Mike Bloomberg capture the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination? I’ve ridiculed the possibility in the past, and with good reason: Bloomberg has taken stances that are anathema to progressives, and I’m not talking about his cheerleading for capitalism or the way he personifies Wall Street lucre ... Read More