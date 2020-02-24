News

World

WHO Head Warns of ‘Potential Pandemic’ after Initially Praising China’s Response to Coronavirus

By
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland February 24, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom said Monday that the coronavirus “absolutely” has the potential to be a global pandemic, and stated that the recent spike in cases outside of China “is certainly very concerning.”

Adhanom, speaking at the WHO’s daily press briefing on updates to the coronavirus, said that the organization was now assessing whether the virus, which originated in China, was reaching pandemic-levels as cases continued to be reported outside of China. As of Monday, there have been more than 2,000 cases reported outside of China, with surges in South Korea, Iran, and Italy raising concerns.

“Our decision about whether to use the word ‘pandemic’ to describe an epidemic is based on an ongoing assessment of the geographical spread of the virus, the severity of disease it causes and the impact it has on the whole of society,” he explained.

While praising China for taking measures to avoid a “significant number” of cases, Adhanom admitted that the virus could have a greater global impact. Last week, the WHO praised China despite fears that Beijing was misstating the number of cases after numerous changes to its counting criteria.

“Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet,” he said, adding that “we must focus on containment, while doing everything we can to prepare for a potential pandemic.”

Comments

Adhanom closed by outlining three “priorities” for the international community to work together against the virus, including the safeguarding of health workers, the protection of those most susceptible to the disease — including the elderly and the infirm, and the assisting of those countries “that are the most vulnerable.”

In January, the WHO declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” while Adhanom insisted that “this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More