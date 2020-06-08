News

World

WHO Says Transmission by Asymptomatic Covid Patients ‘Very Rare’

By
People walk on the streets wearing masks in Mexico City, Mexico, June 8, 2020. (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic patients is “very rare,” the World Health Organization said Monday, calling into question research that suggested asymptomatic cases could be spreading the disease on a large scale.

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who leads the WHO’s diseases and zoonosis unit, during a press briefing in Geneva, where WHO is headquartered.

“We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing,” Van Kerkhove continued. “They’re following asymptomatic cases. They’re following contacts. And they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It’s very rare.”

Van Kerkhove said that while additional research and data is necessary to determine how much the coronavirus can spread through people with no symptoms, governments should focus on those who are experiencing symptoms, making sure they isolate and tracing their contacts with other people.

“If we actually followed all of the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined those contacts, we would drastically reduce” the scope of the pandemic, Van Kerkhove remarked.

An April 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that asymptomatic patients could be a hidden factor causing the spread of pathogen causing the respiratory illness in others.

“These findings also suggest that to control the pandemic, it might not be enough for only persons with symptoms to limit their contact with others because persons without symptoms might transmit infection,” the CDC report said.

In May, the CDC estimated that around a third of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic and as much as 40 percent of coronavirus person-to-person transmissions occur before individuals experience any symptoms.

Comments

The WHO said its initial assumption was that asymptomatic individuals are equally contagious as those with symptoms.

In March, the majority of U.S. states issued lockdown and stay at home orders, shutting down large swaths of the economy largely to prevent asymptomatic people as well as those with mild coronavirus symptoms from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
U.S.

The Virus Doesn’t Care

By
On the menu today: The national media begrudgingly acknowledge that the protests over the last ten days probably increased the risk of spreading the coronavirus further; an appeal for help from readers; and the protesters adopt “abolish the police” as a slogan and, apparently, a serious policy ... Read More
U.S.

The Virus Doesn’t Care

By
On the menu today: The national media begrudgingly acknowledge that the protests over the last ten days probably increased the risk of spreading the coronavirus further; an appeal for help from readers; and the protesters adopt “abolish the police” as a slogan and, apparently, a serious policy ... Read More