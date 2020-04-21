News

World

WHO Spox Claims ‘All Evidence Suggests’ Coronavirus Wasn’t Engineered But Refuses to Address Whether It Escaped from Lab

By
A World Health Organization logo displayed during an executive board meeting on the coronavirus, Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020 (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the coronavirus was most likely not engineered by humans, but did not address the possibility that the virus could have been released from a lab.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said at a press conference in Geneva. “It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin.”

Chaib added, “It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered.” Chaib did not respond when asked whether the coronavirus may have escaped from a lab.

The WHO has publicly stated that the coronavirus has been traced to a wet market in the city of Wuhan. However, the specific market cited by the WHO and China is a seafood market that does not sell bats.

About twelve kilometers from the market sits the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In a series of diplomatic cables from January 2018, U.S. officials warned that the institute studied “SARS-like coronaviruses in bats,” and that serious safety issues at the institute could result in a “future emerging coronavirus outbreak.”

Comments

“The new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” one cable reads.

President Trump has halted U.S. funding to the WHO, accusing the agency of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More
Economy & Business

Democrats Block Job-Saving Program

By
Let’s not hear one more consonant from Democrats and their housekeepers in the left-wing media about President Donald J. Trump’s allegedly slothful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Democratic lawmakers and leftist journalists now are slowing things, on purpose. And that’s far, far worse. House speaker ... Read More