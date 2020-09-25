‘Why Bother?’: Pelosi Suggests Biden Skip Presidential Debates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, D.C., May 7, 2020 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday defended her previous suggestion that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate President Trump, claiming the president has “no fidelity to fact or truth.”

Ahead of the first presidential debate next week, Pelosi doubled down during an appearance on “Morning on CBS” on comments she made last month that the former vice president should skip the debates so they don’t become “an exercise in skullduggery.”

When asked if she still believed Biden should sit out the three presidential debates on September 29, October 15, and October 22, she said “Oh, I do.”

“Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent,” she continued. “I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and, actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States.”

“He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy,” Pelosi added. “So I don’t want to give him – I mean, why bother? He doesn’t tell the truth.”

Last month Pelosi said she “wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with [President Trump], nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” though she acknowledged that the Biden campaign, who has rejected the California Democrat’s suggestion, felt differently.

“As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I’m going to debate him,” Biden said. “I’m going to be a fact-check on the floor while I’m debating him.”

Biden said Wednesday that he would begin to prepare “heavily” for the first debate, which will be hosted by Fox News’s Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

