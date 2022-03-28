Will Smith Apologizes for Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 27, 2022. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Will Smith has apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, after the comedian told a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith said in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Monday evening.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith added. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Smith closed his statement by saying “I am a work in progress.”

Rock joked on Sunday about Pinkett Smith saying “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Pinkett Smith has alopecia, or hair loss, and revealed on Instagram in December that she shaved her head.

Smith got on stage and slapped Rock across the face in response the joke, stunning the audience and viewers of the broadcast. Smith then returned to his seat and shouted at Rock, twice, to keep “my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Smith apologized for the incident when, later in the evening, he won the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in King Richard. However, he did not apologize directly to Rock himself.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned the incident on Monday, noting that a formal inquiry into the matter would be opened.

“The academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the organization said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct, and California law.”

