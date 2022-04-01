Will Smith Resigns from Academy after Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith wins the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., March 27, 2022. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Will Smith announced on Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, after he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” Smith said in a statement. “So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Academy president David Rubin said he had received Smith’s resignation.

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” Rubin said.

During the awards ceremony, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Pinkett Smith has hair loss and announced in December that she had shaved her head.

Will Smith reacted to the joke by getting on stage and slapping Rock across the face. After returning to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock to keep “my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Smith won an Oscar later in the evening for his performance in the movie King Richard. Smith apologized to Rock over the incident on Monday.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith said at the time. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

