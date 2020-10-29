Wisconsin Republican Party Says Hackers Stole $2.3 Million from Trump Reelection Account

President Trump boards Air Force One after a campaign rally in La Crosse, Wis., October 27, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party said Thursday that hackers have stolen $2.3 million from the party’s account.

Chairman Andrew Hitt said the Wisconsin Republicans noticed suspicious activity on Thursday of last week and the next day alerted the FBI, which Hitt said is investigating the matter.

“There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Hitt said.

The hack reportedly started as a phishing attempt and targeted invoices from four vendors that were hired to provide pro-Trump gear as well as direct mail for Trump’s reelection.

Trump and Biden both plan to visit Wisconsin on Friday, which will be Trump’s third visit to the battleground state in a week.

Less than a week before the presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump are still in a tight race to win Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes. In 2016, Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

