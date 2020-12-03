Wisconsin Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Trump Campaign Legal Challenge

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed at the White House, November 13, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Thursday it will not hear the Trump campaign’s latest legal challenge to President Trump’s election loss in the swing state last month.

The campaign filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning in Wisconsin’s high court alleging that abuse of absentee voting affected 220,000 ballots in the in the two bluest counties of the battleground state that President-elect Joe Biden won.

“These actions should be filed in the circuit court,” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in an opinion expressing the majority’s ruling.

“Following this law is not disregarding our duty, as some of my colleagues suggest. It is following the law,” he said.

